Anne Hathaway has gone on to do a lot in the 15 years since The Princess Diaries was released. She won an Academy Award for her performance in Les Misérables and she's acted in plenty of other films, too. But it looks like the Oscar winner still has a special place in her heart for her role as the princess of Genovia.



In honor of the film's 15th anniversary, Hathaway shared a throwback Princess Diaries post on Instagram. The short clip showed one of Mia's memorable princess lessons — this one focused on dancing — with Joe (Héctor Elizondo).



Hathaway also included a tribute to director Garry Marshall, who died in July, in her caption.



"It's been 15 years (say it with me) SHUT UP!!!!!," Hathaway wrote. "To all the fans who have loved Mia, Louie, Lily, Joe, Michael and, of course, Queen Clarisse, thank you from the bottom of my heart! And to Garry Marshall, thank you for making me a princess. I love you always my beloved friend and teacher, and I miss you every day xx."



Hathaway will undoubtedly go on to many more awesome things — but we're glad to see she still loves The Princess Diaries as much as we do.

