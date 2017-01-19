Ever Wish You Could Get Your Favorite Fashion Logos As Latte Art?

For the past two years, Coffee N' Clothes has paired up with a range of fashion brands, from Vans to Coach to Barneys New York, on a variety of projects "all rooted around coffee culture," explains Ryan Glick, who started the brand as an Instagram account based on his own wanderings and coffee shop discoveries. This series marks the first move beyond social-only content and into editorial. Coffee N' Clothes' Instagram origins are quite clear: These six collages are incredibly regrammable.