Heather Albert was in Park City on a business trip when her fiancee encouraged her to treat herself at Lululemon . The mother had recently lost 80 pounds and wanted to celebrate with some new workout clothes. However, while browsing, she overheard two employees making rude remarks, so she took to Facebook to set things right. "I walked in and headed for the sale rack first (it's what I do)," she writes in the post on Lululemon Park City's wall, detailing exactly what went down. "There were two EDs in the store, and I was the only customer." Apparently, as Albert was browsing, she overheard one employee whisper to the other, "DO we even have anything in her size??" Then, they giggled. She was stunned. Since Albert was the only one in the store, she knew it was directed at her. That being said, those harsh words would be troubling to overhear no matter how crowded the store, which is why she knew she had to let the world know.