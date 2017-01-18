Heather Albert was in Park City on a business trip when her fiancee encouraged her to treat herself at Lululemon. The mother had recently lost 80 pounds and wanted to celebrate with some new workout clothes. However, while browsing, she overheard two employees making rude remarks, so she took to Facebook to set things right. "I walked in and headed for the sale rack first (it's what I do)," she writes in the post on Lululemon Park City's wall, detailing exactly what went down. "There were two EDs in the store, and I was the only customer." Apparently, as Albert was browsing, she overheard one employee whisper to the other, "DO we even have anything in her size??" Then, they giggled. She was stunned. Since Albert was the only one in the store, she knew it was directed at her. That being said, those harsh words would be troubling to overhear no matter how crowded the store, which is why she knew she had to let the world know.
"I quickly bought the two things I had in my hand that I had found and left the store. I was so embarrassed!" she continued. "I had a work function to go to that night, when I got back to my hotel I cried in the shower." Because of this experience, Albert says she'll stick to outlet and online shopping, where she's had much less judgemental experiences. According to the Daily Mail, the store contacted Albert shortly after her post, asking for the specifics of the salespeople, insisting that this goes against everything the company stands for. Lululemon also released a statement, assuring the Daily Mail that they "welcome everyone in our community into our stores and love to celebrate the creation and completion of health and fitness goals — regardless of shape or size." "If it ends up fixing the people that were rude to me, so that everyone feels welcome to shop in the store and nobody feels ashamed, then I suppose I've gotten through," Albert told the Daily Mail. "I just hope that no one else has to go through that."
