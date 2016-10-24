You've Got To See Lululemon's New Reflective Leggings

We know the leggings craze isn't going anywhere. The options extend far beyond the plain, old black yoga pants — and our favorite purveyors of athleisure keep one-upping each other to keep up with demand. The latest wow-feature comes courtesy of Lululemon, one of the earliest contributors to our ever-growing athluxury collections.
Today, the brand introduced a capsule of splatter-printed garments that are reflective — meant to glow in low light. Dubbed the Reflective Splatter collection, this was designed in Lululemon's Lab concept store in New York, and its release is timed to the upcoming marathon scheduled for November 6, WWD reports.
Though Lululemon has worked with reflective fabrics in the past, what makes this material different is the double-printing technology used in its manufacturing. It's a technique that's never been used in Lululemon products before: A splatter-pattern layer sits below a layer that's woven with reflective thread.
The intention was to create a less graphic, more glittery effect in the end, which is where the light-catching aspect of this sportswear technology came in, Pascale Gueracague, Lululemon's director of future textiles, explained to WWD.
"This line was really about synthesizing something super-functional — but also really beautiful — into a single expression," Gueracague told Well + Good. Now, this innovation (and overall cool factor) doesn't come cheap: The Reflective Splatter pieces start at $68 for a racerback tank and cap off at $298 for running tights. (Comparable tanks usually retail for $48, while Lululemon's speed tights generally go for $108.) Seeing as shoppers haven't responded too well to the brand raising the prices of beloved silhouettes in the past, we'll see how consumers react to this particularly pricey capsule. In the meantime, the novelty of the print should keep us entertained. Check out the pieces, ahead.
