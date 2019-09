An Update To The Puka Shell Necklace Is Here, Thanks To Prada

Will Prada's luxury version be more wearable than the versions of our tween years, which felt more like wearing a chain of barbed wire than a selection of the ocean's finest shells? And are we going to be able to stomach the pain (and the price)? If it's too hot to style with a mohair sweater, as Miuccia Prada has suggested, will it be acceptable to wear with, say, a sensible tank top? Or is that too Raymundo Rocket and not enough Elvis ? Who knows. But one thing's for sure: we're just glad the latest trend in neck jewelry doesn't invove a choker