An Update To The Puka Shell Necklace Is Here, Thanks To Prada

Remember when we told you puka shell necklaces were coming back to wreak havoc on the hairs of your neck and add some '90s nostalgia to your wardrobe, #Saltbae style? Well, we weren't joking then, and we're not joking now: Prada just brought back the conch shell necklace, too. That's right, because if one shell necklace revival in the span of a couple months wasn't enough, now you've got two torturing devices to proclaim your affinity for throwback accessories.
But hey, styled correctly — you know, ideally with a chic buffer cloth of some sort in between your precious neck and the necklace itself, of course — it doesn't look half bad. The Italian brand sent the surf staple down the runway at its fall 2017 show in Milan yesterday, along with a slew of fur belts and a necklace or three with sticks on them. (Again, we're still being very serious here.)
But all shock value and Game of Thrones vibes aside, there was a strong presence of fur and leather on the catwalk. A strong '70s feel ruled the runway, but those damn '90s-esque shell necklaces could not be unseen. That said, a few questions remain.
Will Prada's luxury version be more wearable than the versions of our tween years, which felt more like wearing a chain of barbed wire than a selection of the ocean's finest shells? And are we going to be able to stomach the pain (and the price)? If it's too hot to style with a mohair sweater, as Miuccia Prada has suggested, will it be acceptable to wear with, say, a sensible tank top? Or is that too Raymundo Rocket and not enough Elvis? Who knows. But one thing's for sure: we're just glad the latest trend in neck jewelry doesn't invove a choker.