Lamar Odom Wants Khloé Kardashian Back

Well, this is awkward. While Lamar Odom has been in rehab, Khloé Kardashian has been enjoying the company of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. She's also procured a divorce from Odom, from whom she split in 2013. Divorce papers were finalized in December. None of that seems to be fazing the former basketball star. Odom, who is reportedly eyeing a return to reality TV, made an appearance on medical talk show The Doctors. According to People, a promo for the show, due to air January 17, sees him expressing his desire tor reunite with Kardashian. “Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” asks co-host Dr. Travis Stork (yes, the former Bachelor). “Umm, honestly, I want my wife back," responds Odom, who wed Kardashian in 2009. Cue applause and shouts of approval from the audience. And maybe one or two folks spluttering "But, but!"? You can watch the clip below. Given the former couple's painful history, it's a little bit heartbreaking to watch. Will Khloé bite?
Advertisement
Advertisement