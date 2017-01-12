"Meet Ashley Graham and it won’t be just her beauty — and her unabashed voluptuousness — that will astound you," Stephen Gan, V's editor-in-chief, told Refinery29. "She's got a high-spirited personality to match, too. Combine all of that with her wit and you've got a major powerhouse to be reckoned with, like a modern-day Mae West meets Warhol superstar. Steven Klein's pictures, to me, capture her in all her glory."