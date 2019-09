Ashley Graham unfailingly makes us take note with each of her editorial feat. She's made history with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue appearances: After being one of the issue's first two plus-sized models via her Swimsuitsforall ad campaign in 2015, she became the issue's inaugural plus-size cover model in the annual issue one year later. Then, she checked an item off her career bucket list this month with her British Vogue cover . Now, she's featured in her edgiest, most fashion-forward spread yet, inside the latest issue of V