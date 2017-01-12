Ashley Graham unfailingly makes us take note with each of her editorial feat. She's made history with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue appearances: After being one of the issue's first two plus-sized models via her Swimsuitsforall ad campaign in 2015, she became the issue's inaugural plus-size cover model in the annual issue one year later. Then, she checked an item off her career bucket list this month with her British Vogue cover. Now, she's featured in her edgiest, most fashion-forward spread yet, inside the latest issue of V.
Shot at the Standard Hotel's Meatpacking location in NYC by famed photographer Steven Klein, who reliably produces boundary-pushing imagery, Graham dons lingerie and not much else (save for a few capes and some fishnets) in the spread.
"Meet Ashley Graham and it won’t be just her beauty — and her unabashed voluptuousness — that will astound you," Stephen Gan, V's editor-in-chief, told Refinery29. "She's got a high-spirited personality to match, too. Combine all of that with her wit and you've got a major powerhouse to be reckoned with, like a modern-day Mae West meets Warhol superstar. Steven Klein's pictures, to me, capture her in all her glory."
The full spread is on V's site and in the IRL issue, which hits newsstands today (and features seven different covers, starring Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, Amber Valleta, Carolyn Murphy, Lily Aldridge, and Ellen Rosa).
Ahead, check out Graham's very chic V debut, and some highlights from her interview with the glossy.