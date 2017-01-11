Say Goodbye To The Naked Dress — & Hello To The Naked Skirt

Even though it had a pretty great run in 2016, we've already bid adieu to the naked dress. So many trends, so little time, right? If celebrity style has its way, we're about to usher in the age of the naked skirt. Naya Rivera was seen outside of Los Angeles restaurant Catch to celebrate the premiere of her new Crackle show, Mad Families, wearing a style that's set to dominate 2017. While her perfect Old Hollywood Veronica Lake blowout and glowing skin certainly had our attention, what was happening down below gave us a double take. Rivera was showing a lot of leg behind sheer panels and not much else, save a smattering of sequins and beading. She paired the attention-grabbing Steven Khalil Couture skirt with a full-length, black faux-fur coat from House of CB, because a girl's gotta stay warm when she throws on a see-through skirt.
With red carpet trends taking the plunge with deep necklines, seeing someone go the complete opposite way with totally exposed legs is a refreshing approach to getting dressed up. If you want to try the look for yourself, but don't want to do the whole naked thing, we suggest a slip, shorts, or even pants for a look that's just as sexy and not so exposed. Does the look give you a sense of designer déjà vu? You may remember that Taraji P. Henson wore the same skirt at the 2016 BET Awards.
Advertisement