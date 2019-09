Layering 101: How To Wear Your Favorite Clothes More Often

The hardest part of being a clothes horse is choosing what to wear each morning — what's to say that one shirt is more worthy than another? They're both great! Or that a jacket isn't expressing the right mood? Anthropomorphizing your wardrobe might not be something every outfit-wearing person does, but it's just part of what makes leaving some pieces at home hard for us fashion-lovers. And for anyone cut from that cloth, creative layering is a godsend: The more items you wear at once, the more opportunities you get to wear each item.We tapped photographer duo Juco (check out more of their work here ) who worked with another art and ceramics creative twosome, Kat Hutter and Roger Lee (their work, here ) to showcase eight of our most-utilized layering moves. Here's to not having to play favorites — the techniques, below.