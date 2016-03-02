Layering 101: How To Wear Your Favorite Clothes More Often

The Cold-Weather Crop Move

Lightweight, bare-shouldered, exposed-midriff crop tops in not-summer months? Not without a jacket, but that defeats the purpose of letting these frilly, pretty shirts take the spotlight. Wearing one on top of another shirt lets you get more mileage out of your more delicate tops — sort of like a fancied up version of the Strong Arm. We love the look of color-matching it with a plain T-shirt, a button-up, or even a sheer situation.



The Petal Pants Move

Layering pants? Yeah, we know — sounds too kooky to actually look good. But with all the wide-legged, fancifully cropped pants out there right now, it's actually a wearable look to re-create. Layer a voluminous culotte over one that's a bit longer and narrower for a pretty flower-petal look. Or, go for the opposite: a super-billowy longer pant underneath something shorter with a bit more structure will give you a ruffled hem that's as pretty as an iris.