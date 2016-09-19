There have been a slew of memorable Naked Dress moments on the red carpet over the years. Rihanna, Beyoncé, and the Kardashians have all had their takes on the trend. Now, Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is part of the Naked Dress Club — kind of.
See, Clarke's Atelier Versace look at the 2016 Emmy Awards doesn't have many common qualities of the Naked Dress; it isn't sheer, covered in strategically placed feathery or bejeweled adornments, and/or totally asset-baring. Yet, somehow, it's perhaps the nakedest Naked Dress we've ever seen (while still being FCC-friendly).
It's not just a body-con cut that's responsible for the nakedness quotient on this look. The hue of the gown is remarkably matched to Clarke's skin. Other than the sculptural, draped bustline, the dress is waist-cinching and ultra-clingy. (It was probably a pretty weighty piece to wear, considering it's crafted of slick chainmail.) Sofia Vergara also opted for a nude Atelier Versace number for the event, though hers was a bit lighter than her skin tone, and instead of being uniformly flesh-hued, it's trimmed with swooping gold detailing. Clarke paired the glimmering skin-tone gown with asymmetrical earrings by Jack Vartanian. And we imagine the remarkably chameleonic choice of dress must've been a fairly tough getup to find the right underpinnings for.
On the red carpet, Clarke (a.k.a. Khaleesi) discussed the imminent end of GoT after season 8. "It will be really intense saying goodbye to the show; it'll be really, really, really intense," Clarke told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "But it's still a ways away, so I still have a little while to let it sink in."
