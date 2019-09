Why Yesterday’s Awkward Red Carpet Is Still A Step In The Right Direction

This was something HIllary Clinton picked up during the 2016 election. Even though Clinton isn’t known for her daring fashion choices and she’s criticized reporters for not asking her more in the past (in 2010, she questioned a reporter who asked her to list her favorite designers, “Would you ever ask a man that question?), the clothes she nevertheless chose were full of symbolism. When Clinton wore white to her nomination, many caught on that it was a nod to the white dresses suffragettes wore who fought for women’s enfranchisement; the purple in her concession speech was to buttress her message of unity, and how important it will be for red and blue to come together. Many of the actresses last night seem to channel that ethos and parlayed it into some of the best PR moments of the evening. Aside from Evan Rachel Woods’ suit, Felicity Huffman told The Golden Globes’ live-streaming team that she wore a pantsuit in honor of Hillary, and Lola Kirke matched her floral Andrew Gn gown with a “Fuck Paul Ryan” pin. And Kerry Washington, the first Black actress to star in a major network drama in over 40 years , jumped at the chance to talk about how she was also the first person to wear Dolce & Gabbana’s couture line, Moda, on the red carpet. It was a subtle connection for Washington but a salient one, and an aspect of her career that she has the right to remind the world of every chance she gets. It can be an awkward transition from “Who are you wearing” to #askhermore, but fashion doesn’t have to be removed from the conversation to make this switch. Clothes — especially ones that are carefully picked out and considered like red carpet dresses — can be an incredible conduit to translate what you stand for and your art’s mission, especially when only the few winners get the opportunity to step up to the podium and use the evening’s platform to speak out. Designers get a shoutout, celebrities get to connect with valued issues, hosts get to engage in meaningful discussions, and viewers don’t have to watch these interviews from behind their fingers anymore. For those of us who actually enjoy keeping tabs on what people wear, that’s the “more” we’re asking for.