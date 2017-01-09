Why Yesterday’s Awkward Red Carpet Is Still A Step In The Right Direction

Celebrities and their interviewers both have had a lot to learn about the art of using clothes to do PR. The problem is that the question “who are you wearing” is not an effective way to talk about anything besides, literally, the label you're wearing. During E!’s pre-show broadcast last night, Seacrest consistently fumbled that question, as if he sort of knew that he wasn’t supposed to ask it, but had to anyway. The results were gut-wrenchingly awkward. When he urged Emma Stone, “Tell me about your dress,” she stared at him blankly. Then she answered: “Um...well, it’s pink, and there are stars on it.” He muttered the same question under his breath to Michelle Williams. She responded, “are you whispering, or…?” And then, the best-worst question of the night was heaped on an unsuspecting Viola Davis, who wore a striking one-shouldered Michael Kors gown. Seacrest asked Davis,“What color is your dress?” (It was yellow, for the record.) Seacrest may not be well-versed in fashion-speak, but really any question would have been better than that one. You ask about the mood the dress evokes (“what does it mean that Davis broke her neutral streak and went with a bold, confident color this time?”); address the personal touches the actress chose to add (Williams’ shoestring choker was perhaps the most hyped internet trend of the evening: “is this something you saw on Instagram, or something you came up with yourself?”), and the connections between the dress and the film (Stone’s Valentino dress was very much a princess gown — “did she think her role in La La Land presented the typical damsel trope?”). Actresses who already think this way will be able to draw a line from “Who are you wearing” to that, and will know that the correct answer has little to do with reciting the label. Others will need a little help. But it’s not their job to interview themselves on the red carpet — which might mean that networks need to hire people who know about fashion to talk about fashion.