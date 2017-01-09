Kerry Washington’s Dolce & Gabbana Look Is A Red-Carpet First

Usually, the red carpet is where we see celebrities take fresh-off-the-runway garments out for a spin, way before the clothes hit retail. We may start hypothesizing what designers we'll spot at any given Hollywood event, but every so often there are a few surprises — even some newcomers to the circuit. At the Golden Globes, we got a pretty monumental fashion first, courtesy of Kerry Washington. The nominee arrived in a structured golden lace, ankle-grazing dress, featuring an embellished black bow belt and bedazzled sleeves. She plucked the look from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda line — and Washington's the first actress to do so for a red-carpet event, ever.
She revealed this little bit of fashion trivia during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on E! "It's actually Moda, which is [Dolce &Gabbana's] couture line — it's never been worn on the red carpet before, so aaah." We'd say that's an appropriately excited reaction. Washington has a pretty impressive track record with fashion reveals on the red carpet — let's not forget the then-three-day-old Marc Jacobs dress she wore to the 2015 Emmys, which barely got off the runway in New York before it made its way into the actress' award season wardrobe. Now, she's introducing a whole line to the Hollywood circuit? We definitely wouldn't mind it if Washington became the de facto bearer of all fashion news from now on. Watch Washington gush some more about the look in another interview, below.
She's here! @kerrywashington is hanging out with us on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/LGV4UNFmwX— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
