Kerry Washington’s Dolce & Gabbana Look Is A Red-Carpet First

Usually, the red carpet is where we see celebrities take fresh-off-the-runway garments out for a spin, way before the clothes hit retail. We may start hypothesizing what designers we'll spot at any given Hollywood event, but every so often there are a few surprises — even some newcomers to the circuit. At the Golden Globes, we got a pretty monumental fashion first, courtesy of Kerry Washington. The nominee arrived in a structured golden lace, ankle-grazing dress, featuring an embellished black bow belt and bedazzled sleeves. She plucked the look from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda line — and Washington's the first actress to do so for a red-carpet event, ever.