A Hollywood Dress You Can Actually Wear IRL — Mandy Moore Found It

Leading up to the Golden Globes (and frankly straight through the Academy Awards) magazine, networks, and celebrities throw a whirlwind of parties, which gives us a chance to check out the nominees and try to infer what their award show style will be this year. Nominated for her supporting role on This Is Us, Mandy Moore gave us a super wearable look at the Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Stuart Weitzman party. The former teen queen wore a Pre Fall 2017 Lela Rose lace dress, that is a date night dream. The midi-length blue and black striped dress, which retails on Moda Operandi for $1,895, features a scalloped lace design, which shows a peek of skin at the arms and shoulders, as well as the bottom half of the skirt. The black collar and slim belt add a touch of sweetness. Moore paired the frock with some killer red pumps, a large envelope style clutch and understated Jennifer Meyer jewelry. With her hair up except an undone fringe framing her face, the actress shows that her style evolution has gone next level. Moore's stylist Erica Cloud says the actress will stick with her classic, effortless aesthetic at the Golden Globes, telling Billboard that her gown is "classic golden-era Hollywood movie star, and she looks and feels amazing in it."
