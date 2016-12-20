Sure, we'll never forget Candy, but Mandy Moore’s longevity as an actress and musician has proven she's far more than a teen star we all sang along to in our formative years. Fun fact: Mandy was only 15 years old when her first album was released — and she's been racking up the accolades ever since. From making our teenage selves weep at the end of A Walk to Remember to her Golden Globe nomination this year for This Is Us, Mandy has been a mainstay on the red carpet for the better part of the past two decades.
We’ve always kept an eye on Mandy’s hair and makeup, as she’s gone through every trend right alongside us, for better or for worse. Looking back on her beauty evolution is practically like a walk down memory lane. In a committed relationship with her flat iron in 1999? Us, too. Loving bold lips in 2016? Same — and all the trends in-between, too!
Mandy shows no signs of laying off the beauty experimentation — and, true to form, her latest look is still one to watch. Check out this comprehensive look back at Mandy’s transformation from teen pop sensation to celebrated actress and musician, with a few stops along the way.
