This Ad Is Being Praised For Actually Portraying Diverse Plus Bodies

Coach. Triathlete. Mind-blower. See how Krista Henderson is changing the game. #ThisBody https://t.co/0MbZFQitJB pic.twitter.com/1Ljjwmg7YK— Lane Bryant (@lanebryant) January 6, 2017
Lane Bryant is receiving accolades on social media for its latest ad campaign featuring clothing from the company’s LIVI Active line. Body positivity advocates across the web are praising the campaign for showing a diverse range of plus size bodies. The ads are part of Lane Bryant’s #ThisBody campaign, whose Fall 2016 lineup included Gabourey Sidibe, Ashley Graham, Candice Huffine, and Danielle Brooks as models. The new activewear campaign boasts a comparably awesome lineup of models: body positive yogi Jessamyn Stanley, triathlete Krista Henderson, choreographer Jessie Diaz, and basketball player and model Julie Henderson. The four athletic women are shown working out in the campaign, and their different body types reflect a range of plus size bodies that is rarely represented in plus size fashion campaigns. Citing the importance of representation for all types of bodies, activists in the past have asked Lane Bryant to be more inclusive with their models. Now, people are taking to Twitter to thank Lane Bryant for listening to the feedback on past campaigns.
Advertisement
Y'all know I've been critical of Lane Bryant. This campaign shows visibly fat bodies just like we asked for. I credit fat twitter for this. pic.twitter.com/7NDJp3RzUc— Alysse Dalessandro (@readytostare) January 6, 2017
VISIBILITY MATTERS. And so does social media pushback. THANK YOU @lanebryant for listening to us and creating this. https://t.co/U9YOgg4Cqv— nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) January 6, 2017
I am very much here for Lane Bryant showing that fat bodies can look bad ass doing exercise too. https://t.co/kOp4yZSRED— Christina McDermott (@ChristinaMcMc) January 6, 2017
YES LANE BRYANT!!!! I am so here for this photo! @lanebryant representing plus women of all kinds ❤✨ pic.twitter.com/EbBpK7HbZg— Lottie L'Amour (@Lottie_Lamour) January 4, 2017
With bottoms, tops, jackets, accessories, and sports bras that come in three different impact levels, many plus size shoppers are ecstatic at the line’s diverse offerings. The campaign is yet another solid move from the plus size fashion brand, and a welcome acknowledgement that people of all sizes exercise and, therefore, have serious activewear needs.
Advertisement