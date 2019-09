How Carrie Fisher’s Family Chose This Unique Urn To Be Her Last Resting Spot

Fisher, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in late December, was cremated after her death. Some of her ashes were buried with her mother Debbie , and the rest were placed in the Prozac pill urn that Todd held during the ceremony. "She loved it," Todd explained to the Associated Press . "It was in her house, and [her daughter] Billie and I felt that it was where she would want to be." Fisher, who struggled openly with mental health and addiction issues, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 24, she revealed in an interview with WebMD , and she spent much of her later life advocating against the stigmas that can be associated with such diagnoses. But she always found the humor in the tragedy: In 2009, she told New York magazine that her Beverly Hills home's kitchen floor tiles were shaped and labeled like enormous Prozac tablets. All of which makes us think that the actress whose alter ego was none other than the inimitable Princess Leia would find her final, chuckle-inducing resting place to be perfect.