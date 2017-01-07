How Carrie Fisher’s Family Chose This Unique Urn To Be Her Last Resting Spot

Carrie Fisher's ashes were placed in a giant porcelain Prozac pill urn in an homage to both her mental health advocacy work and self-aware sense of humour, proving that in death, as in life, the beloved actress and writer is one of a kind. Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who tragically passed away within a day of each other, were laid to rest in a joint funeral on Friday at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, reports E! News. Her younger brother and Reynold's only surviving child, Todd Fisher, arrived at the service carrying what appeared to be a green and white urn resembling a Prozac pill that turns out to have been one of the humorist's favourite things. "It was a porcelain antique Prozac pill from the '50s that was one of Carrie's prized possessions," Todd told The Hollywood Reporter.
Fisher, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in late December, was cremated after her death. Some of her ashes were buried with her mother Debbie, and the rest were placed in the Prozac pill urn that Todd held during the ceremony. "She loved it," Todd explained to the Associated Press. "It was in her house, and [her daughter] Billie and I felt that it was where she would want to be." Fisher, who struggled openly with mental health and addiction issues, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 24, she revealed in an interview with WebMD, and she spent much of her later life advocating against the stigmas that can be associated with such diagnoses. But she always found the humour in the tragedy: In 2009, she told New York magazine that her Beverly Hills home's kitchen floor tiles were shaped and lableled like enormous Prozac tablets. All of which makes us think that the actress whose alter ego was none other than the inimitable Princess Leia would find her final, chuckle-inducing resting place to be perfect.
