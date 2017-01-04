Carrie Fisher Fans Campaign For Leia To Be A Real Disney Princess

Fans are still grieving hard for the loss of Carrie Fisher (and her mother, Debbie Reynolds). The actress, writer, and activist left a legacy that impacted so many all over the world. Especially women. And today, fans want to honor her biggest role: Princess Leia. More than 25,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to have the badass princess recognized "Disney style" with a full-on ceremony, coronation and all. On the one hand, Disney hasn't been shy about showing a love for the star and her famed role. In a statement last week, company chairman and CEO Bob Iger wrote: "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia." You can read the his full tribute, here.
"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all…" —Bob Iger https://t.co/tJDSD5TwRk pic.twitter.com/kwzsCsXKdc— Disney (@Disney) December 27, 2016
So come on Bob, make it official. Fisher's Princess Leia was the role of a lifetime for one of the most successful franchises of all time. And who says the princesses young girls idolize need to be animated and searching for knights in shining armor? Did we mention Disney also owns Star Wars? It almost seems too easy a decision.
