New Doc Chronicles Year In Life Of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

The newest offering from HBO's documentary wing is an unfortunately timely one. Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds was shot over a year in 2014 and 2015. The film covers the relationship between mother, daughter, and fame as Fisher films Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Of course, the timing is bittersweet as Fisher and Reynolds died within a day of each other. The documentary's trailer shows Fisher in typical form, wry in her dealings with mega-fame. It will also apparently deal with Fisher's struggle with undiagnosed manic depression. Though their relationship is far from unexamined, the interest in the famous mother-daughter pair is at an all time high. Wishful Drinking, also available to stream from HBO, is a look at their relationship through only Fisher's eyes. This could be a more balanced portrait of them as a family, hopefully in the same vein as 2010's excellent Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work. Watch the trailer below.
