10 Times Carrie Fisher Helped Those With Mental Illness

Fisher, who struggled with bipolar disorder and addiction, never shied away from speaking candidly about her mental illness, and in doing so, inspired countless people to do the same. While many paid tribute to Fisher yesterday by honoring her work as an actress in films such as When Harry Met Sally, in addition to Star Wars, many also remembered her for her work in destigmatizing mental illness.
After her death on Tuesday, fans on Twitter commemorated her legacy of openness about mental illness, using the hashtag #InHonorOfCarrie to share their stories of how Fisher helped them overcome their struggles.
Carrie Fisher was the perfect reminder of what cool things can happen when you allow mental illness to inspire instead of repress.— Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) December 27, 2016
I’m pretty open about being in recovery; I’ve been more circumspect about mental illness. In honor of Carrie Fisher: I’m bipolar, too.— Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) December 27, 2016
Never mind Star Wars. Not my thing. She spoke about mental illness and made it ok. And she was funny as hell #CarrieFisher— radiomadison (@RadioMadison) December 27, 2016
Thank you, @anamariecox. I have depression and PTSD. Folks like you and Carrie have made it easier to live openly with that. https://t.co/FGNK123gSz— Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) December 27, 2016
We need a hashtag. #InHonorOfCarrie I've been in treatment for depression since my 20s.— Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) December 27, 2016
#InHonorOfCarrie: I suffer from anxiety. It has affected-if not destroyed-every relationship I've held dear. But I am not my mental illness.— Lisa Marie (@xLiserx) December 28, 2016
#InHonorofCarrie I have depression. I skipped a semester of college trying to understand it. I take medication. I'm still a badass. https://t.co/RwO3RRJD3A— Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) December 27, 2016
@JulieDiCaro #InHonorOfCarrie suffered severe depression & anxiety. didn't seek help until it was almost too late. Seek help. It's worth it— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 27, 2016
Seeing a therapist about my depression made me a far better husband, father, and overall dude in every way imaginable. #InHonorOfCarrie— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) December 28, 2016
One thing that Carrie Fisher taught me: my mental illness does not define me. She gave me hope. #RipCarrieFisher— general leia (@generalsleia) December 27, 2016
As actress Margaret Cho so aptly tweeted, "be as strong as she'd want you to be."