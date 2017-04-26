Man Bangs Are Happening Whether We Like It Or Not

Most of us have a love/hate relationship with bangs. On the one hand: so chic, so cool. On the other: seriously high-maintenance. Every year, a new celeb pops up with 'em and we debate cutting ours again, before someone reminds us how miserable the grow-out process was the last time. It's a nasty cycle.
But while we were busy paying attention to the usual good-hair suspects — Taylor Swift, Chloë Grace Moretz, Lea Michele — we totally missed a whole other gang of people jumping on board the bangs bandwagon. And that would be the guys. Yes, men are embracing fringe like never before.
GQ has been tracking the trend recently, spotting celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jared Leto, and Post Malone rocking baby bangs. We can chalk up Bieber’s look to missing one too many hair appointments, but Leto and Malone seem to have made more intentional moves — and we’re not sure how to feel.
Ahead, check out the best man bangs out there, because god knows you need some inspiration if you're a guy, or know a guy, considering going down this road.