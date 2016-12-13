Some of our favorite bangs looks have come from high schoolers on TV: Jennie Garth’s Kelly from Beverly Hills, 90210, Aimee Teegarden’s Julie from Friday Night Lights, and Lea Michele’s Rachel from Glee. But traditionally, once actors grow out of these types of roles, so does their hair. We get it, you need to evolve beyond the classroom — and sometimes getting rid of the fringe is part of that — but we never stop loving those original looks.
That's why we felt extra-nostalgic when we saw Michele's most recent look. Created for her upcoming album cover, the multi-hyphenate star brought back her beloved bangs — with a chic new twist. The style, created by L.A.-based hairstylist Nikki Lee, does incorporate the kind of lash-skimming bangs that Michele wore in her breakthrough. Only this time around, they're more piece-y and textured, and can be worn down or brushed to the side.
"Lea wanted a sixties-seventies inspired look for her new album cover," Lee tells us about the new cut. "The bangs were a perfect fit for this vibe; think Brigitte Bardot as a brunette."
The stylist shared the look in the most fitting way ever, with celebratory hands-up emojis posted to Instagram. “The bangs are back and better than ever,” she wrote. That's what we call music to our ears.
That's why we felt extra-nostalgic when we saw Michele's most recent look. Created for her upcoming album cover, the multi-hyphenate star brought back her beloved bangs — with a chic new twist. The style, created by L.A.-based hairstylist Nikki Lee, does incorporate the kind of lash-skimming bangs that Michele wore in her breakthrough. Only this time around, they're more piece-y and textured, and can be worn down or brushed to the side.
"Lea wanted a sixties-seventies inspired look for her new album cover," Lee tells us about the new cut. "The bangs were a perfect fit for this vibe; think Brigitte Bardot as a brunette."
The stylist shared the look in the most fitting way ever, with celebratory hands-up emojis posted to Instagram. “The bangs are back and better than ever,” she wrote. That's what we call music to our ears.
Advertisement