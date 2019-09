If You Have An iPhone 7, Instagram Just Got A Very Useful Upgrade

Given that most of us take photos on our phones these days — when we're not using the latest instant cameras , that is — having a top-notch lens is key. That's why one of the most important, if not the most important upgrades to the new iPhones focused on their cameras. Wide color capture makes water more blue, image stabilization smoothes out blurs, and, on the 7 Plus, Portrait Mode adds a whole new element of depth. But if you've been using either the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you might have noticed that photos taken in Instagram didn't pop quite as much as those taken with the iPhone's camera app. As of yesterday, that's changed. Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger tweeted that the app has been fine-tuned to take advantage of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus's new color-boosting cameras.