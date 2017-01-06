If You Have An iPhone 7, Instagram Just Got A Very Useful Upgrade

Given that most of us take photos on our phones these days — when we're not using the latest instant cameras, that is — having a top-notch lens is key. That's why one of the most important, if not the most important upgrades to the new iPhones focused on their cameras. Wide color capture makes water more blue, image stabilization smoothes out blurs, and, on the 7 Plus, Portrait Mode adds a whole new element of depth. But if you've been using either the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you might have noticed that photos taken in Instagram didn't pop quite as much as those taken with the iPhone's camera app. As of yesterday, that's changed. Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger tweeted that the app has been fine-tuned to take advantage of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus's new color-boosting cameras.
If you're on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Instagram now supports wide color capture and display throughout the app—writing an eng blog on it soon— Mike Krieger (@mikeyk) January 5, 2017
And you don't need to bother upgrading Instagram. According to Krieger, the rollout upgraded your app automatically. Instagram first mentioned these changes at Apple's September iPhone announcement, noting that there would be future updates to all of the app's filters to better align with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus' cameras, but declined to say when we could expect them to arrive. Krieger also took the opportunity yesterday to note a special easter egg in Instagram Stories. Now, when you upload a Live photo to your Story, 3D touch the screen (press a little more firmly). Doing so automatically turns your photo into a Boomerang. And, if you're feeling the need for a more all-encompassing upgrade, go ahead and consider giving your grid a makeover.
