12 Creative Ways To Switch Up Your Instagram Grid For 2017

If you've ever looked at someone else's Instagram profile and noticed that it looked particularly put together, some careful planning has likely gone into it.
You too can make subtle changes that will help your Instagram profile stand out from the rest, from adopting a new color scheme to organizing your rows ahead. If you're going for influencer status, these small updates can help get you there. If you're just hoping to earn a few more Likes from friends, the same holds true. But, if nothing else, turn your grid into a mood board for yourself, and use it as a source of inspiration throughout 2017. Though be warned: There is a chance Instagram could change up its standard, three across photo grid.
Click through for 12 creative, easy updates you can make to yours now.