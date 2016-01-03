10 Creative Ways To Switch Up Your Instagram Grid For 2017

Ah, the new year. A time to make tons of resolutions that you may or may not keep, get a fresh cut, and embrace the possibilities that a clean, 12-month slate presents. While you might be looking at giving your wardrobe, job, or health a refresh, it's also a good time to update your Instagram grid.
In the coming weeks, you can make subtle changes that will help your Instagram profile stand out from the rest, from adopting a new colour scheme to pre-planning your rows. If you're going for influencer status, these small updates can help get you there. If you're just hoping to earn a few more Likes from friends, the same holds true. But, if nothing else, turn your grid into a mood board for yourself, and use it as a source of inspiration throughout 2017.
After all, new year, new grid. That's how the saying goes, right? Click through for 10 creative, easy updates you can make to yours now.