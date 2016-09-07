Your Favorite Instagram Filters Are Changing On The iPhone 7

We'll call it early: The best part of the new iPhone 7 is its camera. The new lens functions better in low light (farewell, poorly lit bar photos), has wide color capture to help make hues pop, and image stabilization, so that you don't have to worry about a blurry photo if your shooting hand is a little shaky. And if you pay the additional $120 for the the iPhone 7 Plus, you get an extra telephoto lens that helps you zoom with less grainy results.
But not everyone uses the iPhone's camera app to take pictures — many of us shoot within Instagram. So the latter is making some changes to take advantage of the new iPhone's capabilities.
During today's Apple presentation, Instagram announced that it built a brand-new filter specifically for the iPhone 7. The filter works better with the iPhone's wide color capture, making the colors of everything from flower petals to avocados brighter. And in addition, Instagram is updating all of its filters — Clarendon, Gingham, Lark, you name it — to fit with the new camera's better color capture.
Instagram didn't give an exact date for the update's rollout, but said it will ship later this year. Given that changes to existing Instagram filters are few and far between, this is going to be big.
