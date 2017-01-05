It turns out that Kim Kardashian isn't the only celebrity who's been attacked by robbers in the City of Lights. Today on The Wendy Williams Show, supermodel Naomi Campbell revealed that she faced an ordeal similar to Kardashian's assault in November. Campbell was on a short flight from Switzerland to Paris to see her longtime friend, designer Azzedine Alaïa, whom she refers to as "papa." The star said there was something off about the car that arrived to pick her up, noticing that the driver wasn't her usual chauffeur and that the car's windows were unseasonably rolled down, given the cold Paris weather. Once Campbell arrived at her destination, things got even weirder. "They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you,'" Campbell told Williams. Why didn't she flee? The driver was in on it, too. Luckily enough, Alaïa's home is apparently behind his store in Paris. And when the designer's team saw Campbell's car arrive, the shop attendants went to fetch her. But once it was clear she was being set up, she made the bold choice to hold on to her stuff. "You decide in a split moment — I don't know if I'd ever do this again, in hindsight — 'Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports, or am I going to fight for it?'" The star didn't take the story public for a pretty simple reason: She didn't want it to be. The rest of the supermodel's chat with Williams is decidedly lighter fare: Campbell discusses her knack for diving with wigs (and keeping them intact, which Williams aptly referred to as "wigotry") and her friendships with her fellow supers (that have withstood her career of 30-odd years). As for the robbery, we're certainly glad Campbell escaped the scene unscathed. You can watch the entire interview, below.
