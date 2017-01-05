Another day, another flight sale. This time, Emirates airline is offering weeklong discounts on its flights around the world. The deals include economy-class fares of $679 to Dubai, $769 to Mumbai, $799 to Bangkok, and $499 from New York's JFK to Milan. Business-class fares start at $3,289. The sale starts at noon today, January 5, and will end at 11:59 p.m. EST on January 11. It will be valid for travel taking place between January 16 through April 13, April 20 through May 14, and September 1 through November 2, of this year. Currently, Emirates serves 11 U.S. airports, including Chicago, Boston, L.A., Washington-Dulles, and JFK. It flies to 154 cities in 83 countries. Book your flights — and check out more details — on Emirates' website, and come fly the friendly skies. Wait, that's United. Well, that shows how long we've been cooped up in an office.
Advertisement