Another day, another flight sale. This time, Emirates airline is offering huge discounts on its flights around the world. The deals include economy-class fares of £299 to Dubai, £329 to Mumbai, £409 to Phuket, and £589 to Brisbane, all from London Heathrow or Gatwick. Business-class fares start at £1,994. The sale starts on 5th January, and will end on 11th January. It will be valid for travel taking place between 16th January and 7th December 2017. Currently, Emirates serves five UK airports: London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. They fly to over 150 destinations across six continents. Book your flights — and check out more details — on Emirates' website.
Looking for holiday inspiration to end January blues? Check out 12 destinations to get sunshine every month of the year.
Advertisement