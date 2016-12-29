How To Fly To New York For Less Than £60

If travelling and saving money are your New Year's resolutions for 2017, you're in luck, because super cheap flights between Britain and New York are set to be introduced next month.
Budget airline Norwegian has announced plans to cut the price of its flights from Edinburgh to the Big Apple to as little as £56 one-way.
The airline will sell tickets for flights to airports other than JFK, using six Boeing 737MAX planes, which are more fuel-efficient than other long-haul aircraft, The Times reported.
This will make them the cheapest transatlantic tickets on the market.
Norwegian announced earlier this month that it would increase the number of U.S.-bound flights from Gatwick from 22 to 34 a week from 2017.
Tickets on these flights, on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will start from £135.
British Airways also added more flights to the U.S. earlier this year, reported The Times.
BA now flies to a number of destinations such as Oakland-San Francisco and others, which are specifically served by Norwegian.
There's no doubt the new cheap tickets will sell like hotcakes, so it's worth setting yourself a phone reminder if you're hoping to bag some.
Good luck!
Budget airline Norwegian has announced plans to cut the price of its flights from Edinburgh to the Big Apple to as little as £56 one-way.
The airline will sell tickets for flights to airports other than JFK, using six Boeing 737MAX planes, which are more fuel-efficient than other long-haul aircraft, The Times reported.
This will make them the cheapest transatlantic tickets on the market.
Norwegian announced earlier this month that it would increase the number of U.S.-bound flights from Gatwick from 22 to 34 a week from 2017.
Tickets on these flights, on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will start from £135.
British Airways also added more flights to the U.S. earlier this year, reported The Times.
BA now flies to a number of destinations such as Oakland-San Francisco and others, which are specifically served by Norwegian.
There's no doubt the new cheap tickets will sell like hotcakes, so it's worth setting yourself a phone reminder if you're hoping to bag some.
Good luck!
Advertisement