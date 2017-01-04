JetBlue Has Flights For $34 Right Now, Just FYI

It's only our second day in the office this year, and already we're like, "You know what would be fantastic? A two-day beach getaway." We know you feel us. Thankfully, JetBlue is here to scratch our itch. The airline is promoting a two-day winter flash sale — that's today and tomorrow, procrastinators! — with ridiculous deals. We're talking select one-way flights (like from Long Beach, CA, to Vegas) for $34. Frigid Chicago to sunny Fort Lauderdale for $94. Fulfill your bicoastal dreams and hop from New York City to L.A. for $139. Fly from NYC to Vegas for $144, or San Francisco to Vegas for $39. (Can you tell we're a bit stuck on this "let's fly away to Vegas" thing?) These deals are valid for Monday-through-Thursday and Saturday travel between January 17 and March 8. Blackout dates are February 17 through 26. Book your airfare by January 5 (that's tomorrow) by the earlier of 11:59 Eastern or your local time. JetBlue notes that other restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route. But don't let that spoil your amazing-flight-deal spelunking. See JetBlue's website for more details, prep your weekender bag for a weekday jaunt, and start bugging your boss for days off.
