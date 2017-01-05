Kendall Jenner admittedly coordinates her outfits with her friends. (But we already knew that, judging from all those too-on-the-nose KenGi twinning moments.) Turns out, this tendency runs in the family. Her sister, Kylie isn't above matchy-matchy BFF outfits, either, it seems. While on her latest lavish tropical vacation, the 19-year-old and pal Jordyn Woods have shown off their next-level commitment to planning on Instagram, with a string of mirror swim looks. First, the duo lounged about in and around a pool in coordinated one-pieces from Melissa Odabash's Sportsluxe collection. (Jenner chose her mesh number with neon green panelling, while Woods opted for bright orange.)
They didn't stop at on-trend one-pieces, though. Shortly after, the pair posted poolside shots of them posing in '80s-style neon bikinis from Laina Rauma. This time around, they switched up their color stories: Jordyn called dibs on a shade the brand calls "Neon Mint Julep," while Kylie sported the Tangerine style.
Their next swim looks broke with this streak before we could get into the whole "three's a trend" argument. But Kylie's didn't disappoint: Look closely, and you'll see her Ellejay bikini comes with a matching choker, because even on vacation, Jenner's always on brand.
Alas, we might not be getting a proper ode to matchy-matchy dressing with your best friend from Kylie herself, like we did with Kendall. But they say a picture's worth a thousand words — and we have a full Jenner-vacation's-worth of Instagrams to pore over.
