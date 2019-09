Kendall Jenner admittedly coordinates her outfits with her friends. (But we already knew that, judging from all those too-on-the-nose KenGi twinning moments .) Turns out, this tendency runs in the family. Her sister, Kylie isn't above matchy-matchy BFF outfits, either, it seems. While on her latest lavish tropical vacation, the 19-year-old and pal Jordyn Woods have shown off their next-level commitment to planning on Instagram, with a string of mirror swim looks. First, the duo lounged about in and around a pool in coordinated one-pieces from Melissa Odabash's Sportsluxe collection . (Jenner chose her mesh number with neon green panelling, while Woods opted for bright orange.)