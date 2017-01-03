Let’s Revisit The Model Off-Duty Moto Jacket With Kendall Jenner

"Model off duty" style has shifted over the years as trends come and go, but one staple has withstood the rise of athleisure: the moto jacket. This topper is the unifier among the flurry of models running across town to make their third, fourth, or "I've lost count already" show of the day during Fashion Month. With limited opportunities for outfit changes (and barely any time for outfit planning), the moto jacket becomes the ultimate way to complete a look, whether it's worn with distressed denim or leggings. Yet even a reliable and recognizable staple deserves an upgrade every once in a while. That's exactly what Kendall Jenner did, starting off the new year with an off-season off-duty outfit featuring a gilded version of the model-approved moto jacket. And the 2017 version of the topper is less matte black and more gilded than its previous iterations. The model procured her metallic gold-coated, shearling-lined oversized moto at Acne Studios. (For a mere few month's rent, it can be yours, too!) Jenner paired it with some boxy Re/Done x Levi's jeans, cuffed up extra high, and clear plexi-boots that revealed on-trend fishnets underneath. Maybe Jenner was inspired by Gigi Hadid's penchant for statement coats and decided to refresh her own outerwear collection with something more eye-grabbing. Plus, it's an easy way to curb any puffer fatigue we may be feeling — the cold weather's just beginning, after all.
