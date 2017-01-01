31 Perfect Looks To Copy This January

I probably said this last year, too, but my 2017 resolution is to put a little more effort into getting dressed every morning. Too easy is it to fall into an outfit routine: mom jeans and a turtleneck all winter, a sweatshirt and sneakers every weekend, we've all been there, done that. But the most ironic part of this, of course, is that I end up having a closet full of clothes I never seem to wear — and that's what really needs to change this year.



To start things off on the right foot, our monthly outfit round-up is a little more boundary-pushing than usual. Ahead, you'll find 31 looks (one for every day in January) that feature creative layering, loud pattern-mixing, and a bunch of other inventive pieces and styling tricks you may have never considered embracing. Let the start of this year be the catalyst you need to start taking more risks with your wardrobe. We swear you won't regret it.