Story from Styling Tips

31 Perfect Looks To Copy This January

Erin Cunningham
Photo via @valentinasiragusa.
I probably said this last year, too, but my 2017 resolution is to put a little more effort into getting dressed every morning. Too easy is it to fall into an outfit routine: mom jeans and a turtleneck all winter, a sweatshirt and sneakers every weekend, we've all been there, done that. But the most ironic part of this, of course, is that I end up having a closet full of clothes I never seem to wear — and that's what really needs to change this year.

To start things off on the right foot, our monthly outfit round-up is a little more boundary-pushing than usual. Ahead, you'll find 31 looks (one for every day in January) that feature creative layering, loud pattern-mixing, and a bunch of other inventive pieces and styling tricks you may have never considered embracing. Let the start of this year be the catalyst you need to start taking more risks with your wardrobe. We swear you won't regret it.
Advertisement
1 of 31
Photo via @alwaysjudging.
We're all familiar with the T-shirt under a dress move by now, so why not switch things up a bit by layering a cami over your tee instead?

Lisa Says Gah top, Cami NYC tank, Maryam Nassir Zadeh pants, Barneys New York jacket, Prada shoes, Luna Skye by Samantha Conn and Gabriela Artigas necklaces.
2 of 31
Photo via @asos_lotte.
Ask yourself: Will you be bringing your merch into 2017?

Justin Bieber Purpose Tour top, ASOS skirt and shoes.
Advertisement
3 of 31
Photo via @beautynotsize.
Play with proportions by balancing out a mini dress with some knee-high boots.

Boohoo dress, ASOS shoes.
4 of 31
Photo via @claartjerose.
In case you don't already have one, a puffer jacket will be your best friend from now through March (at least).

Zara pants, Urban Outfitters jacket, Gucci shoes, APC bag.
5 of 31
Photo via @the12ishstyle.
It looks good with a skirt, too.

Equipment top, Eileen Fisher pants, Grenson shoes.
6 of 31
Photo via @deborabrosa.
Get yourself the Gucci T-shirt literally everyone has.

Gucci top, Levi's jeans, Dunia Algeri Atelier sweater.
7 of 31
Photo via @double3xposure.
This look can be achieved one of three ways. Start with a simple jeans and a T-shirt foundation, then belt a coat, sweater, or dress on top of it and tug the shoulders to hang ever so slightly.

The Academy New York top, Everlane shoes.
Advertisement
8 of 31
Photo via @emilisindlev.
Sometimes, the more patterns, the better.

Weekday top, Monki skirt, ASICS shoes.
9 of 31
Photo via @fatpandora.
We're very into wearing two jackets at the same time: This metallic bomber is the perfect piece to sit underneath an oversized teddy or wool coat.

Eloquii jacket, ASOS shoes, Breathe sunglasses, Lina Hernandez Jewelry rings.
10 of 31
Photo via @gildaambrosio.
Two words: Track. Pants. Dress 'em up with grandma heels or embellished flats, or down with a simple pair of white sneakers.

Mango pants, Alexander Wang shoes.
11 of 31
Photo via @lizzyvdligt.
See what we mean?

Adidas Originals pants, Ganni jacket, Sandro Paris bag, Miu Miu shoes.
12 of 31
Photo via @hannastefansson.
Yes, we're still pushing that whole dress-over-pants thing. It's seasonless.

Rodebjer dress, House of Dagmar dress, Jennie-Ellen shoes, Marni bag.
Advertisement
13 of 31
Photo via @inesmiskin.
Why choose between a leopard, furry slides, and fringed pants when you can wear all three at the same time?

Zara pants, Gucci shoes.
14 of 31
Photo via @itsmekellieb.
That dress you wore on December 31? Make it wear-anytime-ready by styling it with more casual sneakers and a leather jacket.

ASOS Curve dress.
15 of 31
Photo via @leandramcohen.
We're calling it now: Cardigans are about to make a comeback.

Monogram top, Creatures of Comfort pants, J.Crew sweater, Manolo Blahnik shoes.
16 of 31
Photo via @lifeofboheme.
If you're someone who tends to veer towards more monochromatic looks (read: all black, all the time), why not try something a bit more colorful, like a full dusty rose get-up.

Forte Forte dress, Rachel Comey jacket, Celine shoes.
17 of 31
Photo via @lindatol_.
Make that floral pinafore feel less girly by styling it with a graphic long-sleeve shirt, skinny jeans, and sneakers.

Vans shoes.
Advertisement
18 of 31
Photo via @mademepretty.
A statement scarf makes all the difference.

Gap sweater, ASOS skirt and scarf, Simply Be shoes.
19 of 31
Photo via @manrepeller.
You might not ever think of layering a velvet slip over a bulky sweatshirt but, well, it looks pretty damn good.

T by Alexander Wang sweatshirt, Reformation dress, vintage jacket, Vans shoes, Celine sunglasses, Topshop earrings.
20 of 31
Photo via @maria_bernad.
A knit and a maxi skirt make for a flawless combination. Just don't forget to wear tights.

El Ganso skirt.
21 of 31
We love the play on proportions here: Sans pants, this could easily be worn as a mini dress, but with bottoms, it takes on shape as a longline tunic.

Dabra London kimono.
22 of 31
Photo via @nadiaaboulhosn.
More rips, please.

ALIFE sweatshirt, Good American jeans, vintage jacket.
Advertisement
23 of 31
Photo via @palomija.
If you're going to invest in one pair of shoes this year, make it the new status symbol: a Gucci loafer.

Gucci shoes.
24 of 31
Photo via @pandorasykes.
Are we the only ones who have been dying for a vintage-style plaid blazer like this one? The styling opportunities are endless.

Gucci top, Isabel Marant Etoile jacket, Frame jeans, vintage shoes, vintage Chanel bag, Sarina Suriano earrings.
25 of 31
Very into coats that make a statement, especially when paired with a more casual look, like a graphic tee and cropped jeans.

Givenchy top, Ellery pants, Miu Miu jacket, Roberto Cavalli shoes, Dolce & Gabbana bag.
26 of 31
Break up an all-black with a hint of white accessories. Here, a simple belt and heel does just the trick.

McQ Alexander McQueen pants.
27 of 31
Photo via @sorayabakhtiar.
Like we said: More is more is more.

Sandra Mansour skirt and jacket.
Advertisement
28 of 31
Photo via @stephaniebroek.
Pajamas in the daytime? Why not.

Baum und Pferdgarte top and pants, Poppy Lissiman sunglasses.
29 of 31
Balance out the sheen of a metallic skirt or pants by keeping the top and shoes more casual.

H&M top, Wehkamp skirt, Calvin Klein shoes.
30 of 31
Photo via @tamumcpherson.
Your coat can never make too much of a statement.

Mavi jacket, Marco de Vincenzo coat, Sandro Paris shoes, 3.1 Phillip Lim bag.
31 of 31
In case you need a guide to finding the perfect pantsuit, we've got a no-fail one right here.

Pony Europe shoes.
Advertisement

More from Styling Tips