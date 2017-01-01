I probably said this last year, too, but my 2017 resolution is to put a little more effort into getting dressed every morning. Too easy is it to fall into an outfit routine: mum jeans and a turtleneck all winter, a sweatshirt and trainers every weekend, we've all been there, done that. But the most ironic part of this, of course, is that I end up having a wardrobe full of clothes I never seem to wear — and that's what really needs to change this year.