Taryn Manning is celebrating the holidays in a shade other than prison-jumpsuit orange. The actor who plays Tiffany Doggett on Orange Is the New Black has dyed her hair a soft pink color.
Manning shared a photo on Instagram captioned with lyrics from a track from her upcoming album. "Cause we go tightroping, up slippery slopes, I drink that rain within, until you want more, we swam in oceans red, while we just explore, were CURIOUS and curiosity killed the cat," she wrote.
Pink hair and emo lyrics are a far cry from Doggett on OITNB, but that's how Manning rolls. She's a multi-faceted artist with several albums to her credit and diverse artistic projects in the works.
Manning isn't the only celebrity who opted for pink this winter. Both Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario from Pretty Little Liars took the plunge. Even Kayne West gave the bubblegum-ombré look a try this December.
