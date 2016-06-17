Orange Is the New Black is back for its fourth season today, June 17.
If you're in need of a refresher, then we've got you covered here and here. We're also binge-watching and recapping it live for you over here.
We're so ready to reunite with our favorite inmates, including Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett, played by Taryn Manning. Last season, viewers witnessed the character's heartbreaking rape by one of the officers, Charlie Coates, played by James McMenamin who started out as her friend and ally in the prison.
The 37-year-old actress attended the show's New York premiere on Thursday, where she spoke to Cosmopolitan about the mental and emotional state of her character and what we should expect from her this season.
"You definitely can see the aftermath of a disaster," Manning said. "But you [also] see some personal growth. She's really sitting with it, because she's genuinely shook. She didn't see it coming, and I think she liked him, so I think she's just, like, 'Oh man, that happened like how I grew up... am I never going to get out of this perpetual cycle that I'm in?' I think it really throws her back."
On a more positive note, Manning said Pennsatucky does reveal a kinder, and more nurturing side this season.
"I'm a real sweetheart, and I have a motherly quality about me, so if anything, I'm more like her now, the person that she's turning into," Manning said.
