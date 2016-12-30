While presents are well and good, sometimes the best holiday gift is the gift of a great deal, and Anthropologie has that covered. The whimsical fashion, beauty, and home goods retailer announced their biannual tag sale on Instagram a few days ago (we're talking an extra 40% off) and there's still time to fill up your cart.
Happening in store and online, Bustle reports, the tag sale gets you additional savings on already reduced items — and not the kind of items that are on sale because nobody wanted them. The kind of items you can't believe are on sale because they're just that good.
The clothing on offer is the perfect mix of shimmery thin fabrics and dark velvet dresses that will solve that what-to-wear-on-New-Year's conundrum. Not to mention the beauty section, which offers seriously discounted facial cleansers and hair mist so you can start the year fresh. Accessories include these deliciously cozy faux-fur slippers, these elegantly embroidered ankle boots, and countless quirky pieces of jewelry that complete the look.
Perhaps your New Year's resolutions include sprucing up the home, be it with small lights and side tables or this whopping velvet sofa. Anthropologie is there to make it a little less wallet-draining as long as you're armed with the code "TAGTIME" online, or happen to wander into the nearest brick and mortar location. Your 2017 needs this, right?
