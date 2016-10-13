You'll Soon Be Able To Buy EVERYTHING At Anthropologie (Sort Of)

The only thing better than Anthropologie is more Anthropologie — three times more to be exact. That's exactly what you get at the giant new concept stores the retailer has been opening up in California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut under the name Anthropologie & Co, according to Business of Fashion.
This department store-esque take on the clothing, home goods, and lifestyle brand kicks the Anthropologie we already know and love up a notch (or three). For instance, the Anthropologie & Co that recently opened in Walnut Creek, Northern California, comes with a shoe salon boasting 350 styles, a beauty nook displaying over 800 products, and "design centers" accompanied by full-scale build-outs of different living spaces. It's a shopping lover's fever dream.
This is all thanks to the people at URBN, Anthropologie's parent company, which also oversees Urban Outfitters and Free People. “We set it up across the street, mocked it up and liked what we saw," David W. McCreight, chief executive of the Anthropologie Group, told BoF, adding that they invited unknowing customers to visit. “We didn’t tell them what was going on — had them walk and had them give feedback. The way they lit up, we knew we had something.”
And it's just getting bigger: On November 18th, another Anthropologie & Co. is opening up in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California. This one will have not only the amenities of the existing outposts (including bridal and garden centers), but also comes a restaurant from the Vetri Family dining group, which was acquired by URBN in early 2016.
Essentially, once you go to an Anthropologie & Co., the only reason to leave will be so you can come right back.
