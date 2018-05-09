Here Are The Best Under-$50 Finds From Anthropologie's Spring Home Décor Sale

When this year's spring home décor collections were released a couple months back, we found ourselves dreaming of how we would style all the new pieces in our apartments. We picked out the items we wanted, and added them to our virtual shopping carts, but when it came time to actually making some of those purchases, we just couldn't hit the checkout button. We may not have been able to justify buying many of our favorite new home decor pieces when they were first released, but now that those spring items are going on sale, we're going on a shopping spree.
Right now, Anthropologie is offering an extra 25% off select home items, and the promotion is good for both in-store and online purchases. From big pieces like couches and bed frames to smaller items like serving platters and vases, there are deals of all sorts.
Though we never turn our noses up at a sale, we do understand that one with lots of items can sometimes be a little overwhelming. That's why we sifted through all the Anthropologie deals and picked out our favorite finds under $50. These includes steals that before the sale cost way more than $50 and smaller pieces that now cost less than $1o. The ahead picks are cute and eclectic, and best of all, they won't break the bank.
Take a look ahead to see how you can give your home a fun spring refresh without blowing your savings.