Here Are The Best Under-$50 Finds From Anthropologie's Spring Home Décor Sale

When this year's spring home décor collections were released a couple months back, we found ourselves dreaming of how we would style all the new pieces in our apartments. We picked out the items we wanted, and added them to our virtual shopping carts, but when it came time to actually making some of those purchases, we just couldn't hit the checkout button. We may not have been able to justify buying many of our favorite new home decor pieces when they were first released, but now that those spring items are going on sale, we're going on a shopping spree.