The 12 Chicest Finds Under $50 From Urban Outfitters' Spring Home Collection

For example, Urban Outfitters is now giving customers a first look at its 2018 spring home furnishings and accessories, which features modern designs, fluid lines, and fresh colors. As predicted, we'd very much like to find a spot for every single piece in our apartments. Not only would that be décor overkill — it's true what they say, sometimes less is more — but it would also more than kill our bank accounts. So, what's the solution? You've got to pick and choose. Luckily with this collection, that's not too hard.