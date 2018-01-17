The 12 Chicest Finds Under $50 From Urban Outfitters' Spring Home Collection

We see you, girl. After working hard all day, you want to come home and relax in an effortlessly cool bohemian oasis. However, you definitely don't want to pour every last bit of that hard-earned money into putting said oasis together, right? It's a struggle that we understand all too well, and it gets especially hard this time of year when stores are releasing their spring home collections.
For example, Urban Outfitters is now giving customers a first look at its 2018 spring home furnishings and accessories, which features modern designs, fluid lines, and fresh colors. As predicted, we'd very much like to find a spot for every single piece in our apartments. Not only would that be décor overkill — it's true what they say, sometimes less is more — but it would also more than kill our bank accounts. So, what's the solution? You've got to pick and choose. Luckily with this collection, that's not too hard.
Though Urban Outfitters' 2018 spring home collection has includes nice bedding, luxurious couches we'd love to sink into, and even giant neon signs that could add some serious personality, the real treasures are those smaller items that are under $50. The spring collection is full of little finds from planters and throw pillows to wall hangings and candles. Each one of these small accessories can help sprinkle pops of pizzazz throughout your living space.
Take a look ahead to see all the items from Urban Outfitters' spring 2018 home collection that will infuse a funky flare into your home without you having to sacrifice your entire pay check.