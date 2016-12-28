Kim Kardashian Just Solved Your Holiday Season Sequin Fatigue

Kim Kardashian's style is never boring. And while It may not always be something we'd wear, it does always give us something to talk about. Be it the accidentally controversial sweatshirt she wore to the ballet, or her penchant for plexiglass heels, Kimmy isn't one to follow the masses when it comes to conventional trends. So for the holidays, do you think she's going to twirl about in a sequin mini? Unless it's Vetements, we don't think so.
That's what we can gather from her get-up for her family's annual Krismas party. It's one of her few appearances since she's taken a break from the spotlight — and it was comforting to see the 36-year-old stay true to her fashion gut. While sister Kendall Jenner opted for a more textbook embellished mini dress, Kim went for shiny, not sparkly in a gilded, fluted-skirt Rodarte number. The slip fit opened into a mermaid-like, high-low hem. And, in lieu of stilettos that have you crawling off the dance floor, Kardashian wore mid-height boots. You could say the only really predictable part of her outfit was the fact that she topped it off with a choker.
She may be on to something with her party dress switch-up, though. History shows that sparkly is the way to go on New Year's Eve, but to bid 2016 adieu (and good riddance), we're taking cues from Kim. Ahead, check out some slinky gold numbers that'll be a hit no matter how you ring in the new year.
