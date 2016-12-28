Chrissy Teigen is the queen of making low-key look fabulous, whether that's in her cooking or her fashion. She proved once again that a little goes a long way when she strolled through LAX on Monday holding her adorable daughter Luna and sporting what appeared to be a thin, striped robe. Pajamas at the airport never looked this good.
Sure, fashion experts may call this a "duster jacket" or even simply "a coat" — but we see you, Chrissy. We know you just threw on the closest thing to PJs you could get away with and headed out. And we salute that.
From what we can see from photos, the vertically striped jacket from Zimmermann was lightweight, the hem falling at the calves and the sleeves bunching around the wrists for an oh-so-casual look. It was oversized and perfectly billowy, which means it's great for curling up during layovers or staying warm on chilly planes. The 31-year-old sported all black underneath, so the robe (at least that's what we're calling it) was the perfect statement piece.
The best accessory, aside from that gorgeous wedding ring, had to be baby Luna, who provided the perfect pop of color with her all-pink onesie. Then, of course, there were the smiles, which lit up both of their faces. When air travel is this comfy, how could you not?
