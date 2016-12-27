Bella Thorne is shutting down haters by turning off her Instagram comments, as Teen Vogue reports.
Try to keep up with the drama, because this one's a doozy: The star of the upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love supposedly ended things with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey in early December. Weeks later, she was spotted hanging out with (and kissing) her pal Charlie Puth, the same dude who had been showering her with flirty tweets.
When Thorne posted a throwback pic of her hanging out with Posey, after she had been spotted out with Puth, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer responded with tweets indicating he was unhappy that Thorne two-timed him and Posey.
"I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way."
However, Thorne had a pointed reply to Puth's (very public) comments, writing a Twitter message of her own.
"Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends," Thorne posted on Twitter December 22. On December 23 she clarified Puth's Twitter theatrics further: "Charlie and I were hanging out...he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."
Alas, not everyone listened to the 19-year-old's explanation, leading haters to spam her Instagram account with snake emoji (the internet's new favorite symbol of shadiness) and other not-very-nice comments.
Instead of responding with words, Thorne turned off the commenting feature on her Instagram feed for all posts after November 21 — because sometimes shutting down the hate at the source is the easiest and most efficient way to tell trolls you have no time for their negativity.
Thorne's fans may not like that she's disabled the comments on her Instagram account, but let's be real: Why should anyone put up with all that crap if they don't have to? Good for Thorne for protecting herself as best as she can from the noise.
