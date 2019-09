Every Over-The-Top Gift The Kardashians Gave This Christmas

The Kardashians clearly don't subscribe to J.Lo's philosophy that love don't cost a thing . They've got a long tradition of demonstrating their affections through extravagant gifts: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner and Tyga have gifted one another with multiple fancy cars. For Christmas, the clan continued this custom — and threw in some designer bags and jewelry.The family got their matriarch a 1956 Ford Thunderbird. "I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids," Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter.