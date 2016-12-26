Every Over-The-Top Gift The Kardashians Gave This Christmas

The Kardashians clearly don't subscribe to J.Lo's philosophy that love don't cost a thing. They've got a long tradition of demonstrating their affections through extravagant gifts: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner and Tyga have gifted one another with multiple fancy cars. For Christmas, the clan continued this custom — and threw in some designer bags and jewelry.
The family got their matriarch a 1956 Ford Thunderbird. "I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids," Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter.
So surprised I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids......thank you family ❤❤🎅🏼🎅🏼🎄🎄🙏🙏 #blessed #1956thunderbird pic.twitter.com/4EcyAaVvqy— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 26, 2016
She spread the love by getting her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, a car, too.
The Jenner grandma, Mary Jo, wasn't left out of the automobile exchange.
But not everything given and received was a vehicle. Khloé Kardashian got photographs of Marilyn Monroe, complete with the photographers' signatures, from Kris, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and J.Lo.
For her part, Khloé bought her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, a Lorraine Schwartz smiley-face bracelet and Patek Philippe watch.
"Look how big it is," he commented when he opened the bracelet. We were thinking the exact same thing.
Kylie Jenner purchased a watch by the same designer, along with a Cartier lighter, for Scott Disick.
She she seems pleased with her Birkin bag.
But the best gift of all was probably Kylie's to Kendall Jenner: a white Italian greyhound.
If you think that's over-the-top, just remember, they also got whatever's in all these stockings...
...and these boxes, because you can never put too much stuff under a Kardashian Christmas tree.
