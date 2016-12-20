Kimye Had Their First Date Night Since West's Hospitalization

Between Kim Kardashian's experience being robbed at gunpoint in Paris to Kanye West's hospitalization, you might say the couple has had a pretty terrible past few months. So the news that they got to enjoy a quiet night out on Sunday is downright lovely to hear.
Kardashian and West defied rumors of marital trouble when they stepped out together for dinner in Santa Monica, as People reports. A source told the magazine that the couple seemed relaxed during their meal, and that Kanye was laughing with the waitstaff.
The pair's public appearances have been few and far between lately, doing little to quell speculation about the state of their relationship following West's hospitalization. The rapper started behaving erratically during concerts in November. West then cancelled the remainder of his Life of Pablo tour and entered the hospital, citing exhaustion — though there have been unconfirmed reports that he was battling mental health problems.
While we doubt Kim and Kanye are dying to return to the spotlight anytime soon, it's good to see the couple out and about enjoying each other.
