Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been through a lot in the past two months. That doesn't mean they'll be going through a divorce, too, at least not according to People's source close to the couple.
"There are frustrations and problems, like any relationship, but they love each other deeply," the source said.
This week's issue of Us Weekly claims that marital disputes following Kardashian's robbery in Paris were a factor in West's hospitalization. Part of this sounds feasible, in that trauma and stress go hand in hand, and West was likely stirred by the violent incident and disappointed that his wife decided not to accompany him on tour while recovering from it. At the same time, People's source emphasized that Kardashian has barely left his side since he was taken to the ER last week.
The rapper was released from UCLA Medical Center on Wednesday, and is said to be resting at home with his wife and children. While the rumor is that exhaustion and stress lead to his apparent breakdown, some reports indicated he was suffering from paranoia as well. Whatever the case, hopefully they're getting the down time they need, just in time to commemorate Saint's first birthday on December 5.
