One Year Later & Kate Middleton Is Still Wearing These Hoops

It may sound bad, but we consider anything we buy and end up wearing more than three times a successful, worthwhile purchase. And while celebrities tend to not have to focus on getting their money's worth out of an item of clothing (especially when their demanding schedules often call for pieces that are meant to be worn once), when we do see them in the same look multiple times, we know it's got to be good. That's why, when we noticed Kate Middleton stepping out not one, not two, not three, but four different times in one particular pair of hoop earrings, we had to know more (especially since they echo our declaration that the silhouette is back in a big way).
On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing fern hoops by London-based designer Catherine Zoraida for the fourth time since 2015. This time around, she styled them with a festive printed dress and black pumps to party with Prince Harry. Previously, she's worn them to church, award ceremonies, and sporting events — talk about getting her money's worth.
These versatile hoops are about two centimeters wide and come in silver, solid 18-carat gold, and gold-plated silver — and the good news is the latter will only cost you about $186 (not everything a princess wears has to break the bank). If you find yourself inspired to score some wear-with-everything earrings for yourself, click on to shop KM's favorite pair, along with some similar options that are sure to add a touch of elegance to any winter look.
