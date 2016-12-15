Here’s one thing we know for sure: Urban Decay isn’t afraid of taking risks. From signing the tattooed, gender-fluid Ruby Rose as its face to an unlikely collaboration with Disney, it seems like this boundary-pushing brand exists to break the mold. And given its steady stream of killer makeup launches, it appears the strategy is working.
But, when we received its entire spring lineup, we'll admit we were...surprised. The collection, which launches in January, will focus solely on skin. No makeup. The news is a major departure for the brand, especially considering that Urban Decay is known for its wildly colored eye-shadow palettes and lipsticks.
Here's what's even more surprising: For a makeup-focused company, these products are damn impressive. Joining the lineup of five recently teased facial primers — which are meant to brighten, blur, mattify, illuminate, and protect against the sun, respectively — are facial mists. You've got two priming sprays (one to hydrate; the other to soothe) with loads of vitamins and minerals, plus a set of three travel-sized makeup-setting mists. When we tried 'em, we couldn't believe how lightweight each one felt on skin — and holy shit does the Quick Fix Priming Spray smell good.
To see the entire collection, click through the slides ahead — then get ready to spray with abandon, because we all do whatever Urban Decay tells us to.
