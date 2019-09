Ask any beauty editor or makeup artist, and you'll quickly learn that Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion has long been counted among the best of the best in eye-makeup essentials. It was also an instant game-changer upon its release. For some of us, it’s hard to imagine not using primer under each and every eyeshadow look, but way back when, it was novel.Now, the brand is taking its priming game to the next level with a collection of five different formulations geared for every complexion. In an announcement posted to Instagram yesterday, UD revealed that as part of its Prep, Prime, Set lineup, it will release formulas made to self-adjust, brighten and tighten, blur, mattify, and battle free radicals.