Ask any beauty editor or makeup artist, and you'll quickly learn that Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion has long been counted among the best of the best in eye-makeup essentials. It was also an instant game-changer upon its release. For some of us, it’s hard to imagine not using primer under each and every eyeshadow look, but way back when, it was novel.
Now, the brand is taking its priming game to the next level with a collection of five different formulations geared for every complexion. In an announcement posted to Instagram yesterday, UD revealed that as part of its Prep, Prime, Set lineup, it will release formulas made to self-adjust, brighten and tighten, blur, mattify, and battle free radicals.
Makeup-lovers are already celebrating: If these suckers are anywhere as good as the brand’s eyeshadow primer, then the launch will be every bit worth the hype. The catch is, like UD's much-anticipated Afterdark palette, this collection won’t be released until spring.
One thing is certain: Between the promise of all-day makeup wear and the bevy of sultry colors, 2017 is shaping up to be quite the gorgeous year already.
